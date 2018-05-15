Justice Chelameswar To Skip Sitting With CJI On Last Working Day

Justice Jasti Chelameswar, who will retire on Friday, will not be sharing a bench with the Chief Justice of India on his last working day. The second most senior judge in the Supreme Court has refused to attend is farewell by the top court's bar association, saying he wants his retirement to be a "private affair".
The 65-year-old judge -- one of the four top court judges who held the unprecedented press conference in January -- retires on June 22. But his last working day will be on Friday, since the court goes on summer vacation after that.
It is a practice and custom of the Supreme Court that a retiring judge shares bench with the Chief Justice in First Court on his last working day. But the Supreme Court cause list for May 18, which is now out, says Justice Chelameswar won't be sitting with Chief Justice of India. Instead, he will be in his usual court number 2, along with Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul.
It was Justice Chelameswar who made public his concerns over rostering at on January 12. Three other judges Justices Ranjan Gogoi, Madan Lokur, and Kurian Joseph joined him in the unprecedented press conference.
For the latest Election Results & Live Updates from Karnataka log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.
This is a breaking news story. Details will be added soon. Please refresh the page for latest version.
Follow @NDTV on Twitter for breaking news and more.