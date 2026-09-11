"Just As Sun Rises In The East...": Poll Body Chief Defends Voter Roll Revision

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar deployed a scientific fact as an analogy to address political criticism surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise during a speech at an Ahmedabad Management Association event on Thursday. Speaking during his two-day visit to Gujarat, the head of the Election Commission reflected on the intense public scrutiny faced by the institution during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls.

He remarked that "just as the sun rising in the east remains an unshakeable universal truth", the procedural integrity of the Election Commission remains firm "regardless of political attacks".

He addressed arguments claiming that higher voter turnout percentages were an artificial byproduct of reducing voters during roll cleanup. He asserted that voter trust in Indian democracy is reflected in historic voluntary turnouts seen across recent assembly elections.

He said that mapping names using historical data -- he referenced the Citizenship Act and older rolls -- is essential to clean up outdated entries and resolve discrepancies caused by varying spellings across multiple identity cards.

He assured that the process includes a fast-track correction protocol via mobile applications, allowing booth-level officers to address legitimate voter requests within seven days.

Refuting claims that the revision was designed to manipulate voting percentages, the Chief Election Commissioner noted that zero appeals were filed with district collectors following the latest revision exercise.

He also urged young people and other citizens to participate actively in the democratic process. Every eligible citizen aged 18 years or above should register as a voter and exercise their right to vote, he said, adding that greater citizen participation strengthens democracy. "Managing elections across a vast geographical area involving crores of voters is a distinctive feature of India's democratic system," he added.

During his two-day Gujarat visit, CEC Kumar also visited the historic Adalaj Stepwell after visiting Gandhi Ashram. He observed the architecture and intricate carvings of the world-famous stepwell. Gandhinagar Collector Ravindra Khatale and Adalaj Sarpanch Pragnyesh Patel welcomed CEC Kumar and presented him with a memento. CEC Kumar also interacted with BLOs from Kumar and Kanya Primary School at Dantali, and primary schools in Jamiyatpura, Shertha and Manekba. Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer Sandeep Sagale and Archaeology Department Assistant Superintendent Dineshkumar Meena were also present during the visit.