July 20 Truckers Strike To Hit West Bengal Hard: Truckers Body

The association demanded reduction in diesel prices by including it into GST (Representational Image)

The proposed indefinite truckers strike in the country from July 20 is set to hit West Bengal hard as it is a consuming state, a goods transporters' body said in Kolkata today.



All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) has called the nationwide strike after the government failed to address its long pending issues and concerns. Truck owners in West Bengal have said they will join the strike.



"The repressive and retrograde policies of the government are not tuned with the ground realities and are trampling the transport sector which is now on the verge of imminent collapse impacting 15 crore people associated with the sector," AIMTC president SK Mittal said.



The association has demanded reduction in diesel prices by including it into Goods and Services Tax (GST) list, uniform pricing, quarterly revision of fuel prices, toll barrier free movement for trucks across the country to prevent loss.



Other issues include reduction in third party motor insurance and abolition of tax deducted at source.





West Bengal imports fish, eggs, fruits, spices among other consumer products from other states.



Some 1,000 trucks, big and small, enter West Bengal from other states, Mr Saraf said. AIMTC had observed strike in October last year.



Calcutta Goods Transport Association VP Santosh Saraf said there are about three lakh trucks in the state who will be part of the strike.