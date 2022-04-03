Judge Killed, Colleague Injured In Road Accident In Madhya Pradesh

The incident occurred about 12 km away from Chhatarpur district headquarters. (Representational image)

A judge posted in a court in Chhatarpur district in Madhya Pradesh was killed while his colleague was seriously injured when their car collided with a tractor-trolley, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Sagar-Kanpur Road, about 12 km away from the Chhatarpur district headquarters, around 8 pm on Saturday, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Shashank Jain said.

He said that Rishi Tiwari and Ashish Mathoria, both posted as Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) in Bada Malhera, were travelling to Chhatarpur when their car collided with a stationary tractor-trolley near Para Chowki under the Matguan police station area.

Rishi Tiwari died on the spot while Mathoria and Ram Dinkar, who was driving the car, were seriously injured.

Mathoria and Dinkar were referred to a private hospital in Gwalior after initial treatment at the Chhatarpur district hospital, Mr Jain said.

