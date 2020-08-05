JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh Thank PM After Ram Temple Ground Breaking Ceremony

JP Nadda and Rajnath Singh have thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi

BJP chief JP Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he performed the ground-breaking ceremony of Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

Mr Nadda also said PM Modi has completed the "oath taken by BJP of getting the Ram Temple constructed a the site."

"On this historical, auspicious occasion, I thank PM Modi who fulfilled the wishes of the public and our oath of constructing the Ram Janmabhoomi temple by bhoomi pujan and laying the foundation stone. Jai Shri Ram," Mr Nadda's tweeted in Hindi.

Rajanath Singh said Ram Temple was a dream for every Indian.

"Every Bharat-wasi had the dream of getting a grand temple of Lord Shri Ram constructed in Ayodhya in his heart. By doing bhoomi pujan today, PM Modi has fulfilled the oath of the nation which is connected to India''s rich cultural traditions. Thanks to the PM for this," Mr Singh said.

Nine bricks were laid down as part of the ''bhoomi pujan'' at the site for Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya today.

Earlier, during the ''bhoomi pujan'', performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a priest had explained the significance of the nine bricks which were to be laid down to mark the beginning of the construction process.

After laying the foundation stone for the Ram temple, PM Modi had termed the ''bhoomi pujan'' event as an "emotional moment" for the entire country and added that "every heart is illuminated today".