Journalists' Visa Row Between India And China Explained In 5 Points

Nearly two months ago, China told two Indian journalists in Beijing that their visas had been "frozen". China said it was taking "counter-measures" in response to what it alleged was India's "unfair" treatment of Chinese journalists.

India has denied the Chinese allegations. "All foreign journalists, including Chinese journalists have been pursuing journalistic activities in India without any limitations or difficulties in reporting or doing media coverage," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

India has said their journalists in China have been operating with certain difficulties. At present, two Indian journalists are reporting from China.

"The Indian journalists in China... are not being permitted to hire locals as correspondents or journalists," Mr Bagchi said. "In addition, Indian journalists face several restrictions while getting access and travelling locally (in China)," he added.