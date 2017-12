A special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to probe the alleged killing of a journalist in Charkhi Dadri area, Haryana Police said.Rajesh Sheoran's body was found under mysterious circumstances in the area on Wednesday, the police said.Haryana DGP B S Sandhu yesterday in a statement said that a murder case has been registered at Dadri city police station.He said a three-member SIT, led by DSP Pradeep Kumar, has been formed to probe the case.