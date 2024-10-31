Journalist Stabbed To Death In UP's Fatehpur, His BJP Leader Friend Injured

UP journalist Dilip Saini was stabbed to death in Fatehpur's Kotwali area

A 38-year-old journalist was stabbed to death in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district late last night. His friend, a BJP leader, was injured in the attack. Police said preliminary information suggests the victim, Dilip Saini, knew the attackers and some dispute led to the killing.

Shahid Khan, Saini's friend and a leader of the BJP's minority wing, was injured when he tried to save him. "We were eating last night with Saini received a phone call. Then they (the attackers) came inside and started stabbing Dilip. When I tried to intervene, they stabbed me too. Shots were also fired. He did not make it," said Mr Khan.

Police said Dilip Saini and Shahid Khan were rushed to the district hospital and then referred to Kanpur's Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital. Dilip Saini died on the way.

Fatehpur police chief Dhawal Jaiswal said the incident took place in Kotwali area. "Dilip Saini, aged about 38, was stabbed. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Preliminary investigation has found that they all knew each other and some dispute arose. We are registering a case, all facts will be examined and action taken," he said.