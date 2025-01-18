Downgraded To Economy, Vir Sanghvi Hits Out At Air India, Airline Responds

Journalist Vir Sanghvi on Saturday criticised Tata Group-owned Air India after the airline downgraded his cabin class on an upcoming flight, saying he has "lost count of the number of times" the airline has reassigned seats of passengers.

The airline expressed regret over the inconvenience caused and assured it would provide compensation for the downgrade.

In a post on X, Mr Sanghvi said he had booked a seat in the Premium Economy Class on AI 353 that is scheduled to fly from Mumbai to Bangkok on January 20. The airline later downgraded his cabin class to Economy.

"I have lost count of the number of times Air India has done this to so many passengers? Why would premium passengers book on Air India," he wrote on the micro-blogging site.

I have lost count of the number of times @airindia has done this to so many passengers?

Why would premium passengers book on ⁦@airindia⁩ ?

Isn't it time for Campbell Wilson to actually manage the airline?

Never happened this regularly till ⁦@TataCompanies⁩ took over pic.twitter.com/sGnXXHhUhu — vir sanghvi (@virsanghvi) January 18, 2025

"Isn't it time for Campbell Wilson to actually manage the airline?" he added, referring to the Chief Executive Office and Managing Director of the airline.

Mr Sanghvi also alleged such seat reallocations by Air India never took place this frequently till the Tata Group took over the airline from the government in 2022.

He also shared a screenshot of a message sent by Air India on the seat reallocation. In the message, the airline expressed regret over the inconvenience and also provided a link for the passenger to make an alternative arrangement.

The airline also apologised to Mr Sanghvi while responding to his post on X and initially sought some time to look into the matter.

It later said: "As requested, we have provided you with the details of the charges for upgrading to business class. Please rest assured that you are eligible for a full refund in case of cancellation or compensation in the event of downgrading to economy class," it said.

Dear Mr. Sanghvi, thank you for your time on the call. As requested, we have provided you with the details of the charges for upgrading to business class. Please rest assured that you are eligible for a full refund in case of cancellation or compensation in the event of… — Air India (@airindia) January 18, 2025

"Inconvenience caused to you is deeply regretted and appreciate your kind understanding," it added.

Recently, a Facebook user alleged that he and his four-year-old son were downgraded from business class to economy class on an Air India flight, with the airline reassigning their seats to a crew member.