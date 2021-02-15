Jailed Kerala Journalist Siddique Kappan Gets 5 Days' Bail To Meet Mother

Earlier, Siddique Kappan was allowed to speak to his mother via a video call. (File)

Siddique Kappan, the Kerala journalist arrested in October on his way to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh to report on the alleged gang-rape of a Dalit woman, has been granted bail by the Supreme Court for five days, with conditions, to visit his mother.

During the visit, he can't speak to the media or post on social media and he cannot meet anyone except relatives, doctors and anybody connected to his mother's health, the Supreme Court said.

He will be escorted by cops and it will be the responsibility of the UP police to arrange his travel.

Mr Kappan and three others had been going to Hathras to report on the alleged gang-rape and the massive outrage it triggered. They were arrested following a tip about "suspicious people".

In the FIR the police applied a section of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, which deals with "raising funds for a terrorist act". Mr Kappan has since been lodged at the jail in UP's Mathura.

The Kerala Union of Working Journalists has denied these allegations and said Mr Kappan was tortured in jail.