'Truth My Defence': Journalist Priya Ramani, Sued By MJ Akbar, Gets Bail

Priya Ramani appeared before the Patiala House Court for the first time.

Journalist Priya Ramani, who was sued for defamation by editor-turned-politician MJ Akbar over her allegations of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement, was given bail by a Delhi court today.

Ms Ramani appeared before the Patiala House Court for the first time after she was summoned by the court. The journalist was given bail on a surety of Rs 10,000 and was asked to appear before the court again on April 10.

"The next date when they will frame the charges against me is April 10. After that it will be my turn to tell my story. The truth is my defence," she told reporters.

MJ Akbar's lawyer said they will oppose Ms Ramani's application for exemption from appearance.

Priya Ramani was among a number of women who accused MJ Akbar of sexual misconduct during his time as a media personality, forcing him to resign from the Union cabinet on October 17, 2018. The politician filed a defamation case against her, following which Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal summoned her.

MJ Akbar's legal team, comprising senior advocate Geeta Luthra and lawyer Sandeep Kapur, had told the court that Ms Ramani damaged MJ Akbar's reputation by levelling "false, wild and baseless allegations".

Among those who accused MJ Akbarof sexual harassment is a United States-based journalist who claims that she was assaulted at a Jaipur hotel over 23 years ago, followed by instances of "sexual, verbal and emotional" defilement. When the former Union Minister insisted that theirs was a consensual affair, she said that a relationship "based on coercion and abuse of power" cannot be couched in such terms.