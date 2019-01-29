Priya Ramani Responds To Summons In MJ Akbar Defamation Case With A Smiley

Journalist Priya Ramani accused MJ Akbar of sexual misconduct around 20 years ago.

Hours after a Delhi court summoned journalist Priya Ramani to appear before it in connection with a defamation case filed by former Union Minister MJ Akbar, she responded with a chirpy tweet and a grinning emoticon. "Time to tell our side of the story," she said shortly.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal issued the direction on a petition filed by Mr Akbar, a journalist-turned-politician who resigned from the Union cabinet on October 17 after his name cropped up on social media as part of the #MeToo campaign in India. His legal team, comprising senior advocate Geeta Luthra and lawyer Sandeep Kapur, told the court that Ms Ramani had damaged Akbar's reputation.

Ms Ramani was the first in a long list of women journalists to accuse the former Minister of State for External Affairs and journalist-turned-politician of sexual harassment. The statements of seven witnesses, including that of Akbar, have been recorded.

The Rajya Sabha member has denied all charges against him as "false, wild and baseless".

