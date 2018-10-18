Joint Exercises Needed To Improve Coordination In Disaster Relief: PM Modi

PM Modi emphasised on the need for better coordination among various stakeholders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today stressed on the need to hold more joint exercises by various stakeholders such as the NDMA to improve coordination between agencies in disaster relief management.

Chairing the sixth meeting of the National Disaster Management Authority in New Delhi, he reviewed the activities of NDMA to effectively manage and respond to disasters. He also reviewed ongoing projects undertaken by the authority, a brief statement by the Prime Minister's Office said.

PM Modi emphasised on the need for better coordination among various stakeholders and undertake more joint exercises to bring about effective response to save life and property. He also stressed on the need to bring in global expertise in the field of disaster management, the statement said.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh were present at the meeting, along with members and officials of NDMA.