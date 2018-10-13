'Join Us,' Says Shivpal Yadav After Mulayam Singh Shares Stage With Him

Shivpal Yadav said that he had the "blessings" of his elder brother Mulayam Singh Yadav

Despite the falling-out between Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal Yadav, party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav seems to be keen on not burning any bridges.

After sharing the stage with Akhilesh Yadav last month, Mulayam Singh Yadav has now appeared at a public function with his brother Shivpal Yadav, who recently formed the Samajwadi Secular Morcha. He quit the Samajwadi Party in August this year.

The two leaders attended a programme in Lucknow on Friday remembering socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia on his death anniversary.

Addressing the gathering at Friday's programme, Mulayam Singh Yadav urged the youth to follow Lohia's principles and "fight against what is wrong".

"Lohiaji taught us that even if our elder brother does anything wrong, we should protest against him," Mulayam Singh Yadav said.

Shivpal Yadav later told the media that he had the "blessings" of his elder brother.

"It is our responsibility to carry forward Ram Manohar Lohia's legacy. If Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) is with us, we will usher in a new revolution in the country," he said,

Dismissing speculation, he later said that there was no question of having an alliance with the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.

"We will carry forward Lohia's beliefs and fight communalism. We will not enter into any pact with the BJP. Our fight is with the BJP," Shivpal Yadav said.

"I hope Netaji contests the 2019 Lok Sabha polls on our ticket. We have already decided to support him from wherever he contests," he said.

On his newly-formed outfit, Shivpal Yadav said, "The first conference of the Samajwadi Secular Morcha will be held next month. Our expansion efforts are still going on".

He also said that his outfit was ready to contest all the 80 parliamentary seats in Uttar Pradesh in the 2019 elections, except Mainpuri where Mulayam Singh Yadav will be in the fray.

Shivpal Yadav was abruptly removed from the post of Samajwadi Party Uttar Pradesh president after his nephew Akhilesh Yadav assumed charge as the party's national president.