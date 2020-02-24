Comedian John Oliver Trends On Twitter For Remarks On CAA Against PM Modi

In the latest episode of his show 'Last Week Tonight' on HBO, John Oliver delivered an 18-minute explainer of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

John Oliver's episode on CAA also slammed the BJP and its ideological mentor RSS.

British comedian John Oliver trended on Twitter in India on Monday as reactions swept social media following an episode of his weekly current-affairs programme roasted the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) with lacerating criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the latest episode of his satirical current affairs show 'Last Week Tonight' on HBO, Mr Oliver delivered an 18-minute explainer of the CAA that has been criticised as anti-Muslim and triggered deadly protests across India for the last two months.

"Modi and his party may be about to strip millions of Muslims of citizenship. And they did it in a diabolically clever two step way," the comedian said, explaining the link between the CAA and the planned National Register of Citizens (NRC).

While the NRC, announced by Home Minister Amit Shah in parliament, would require all Indians to prove their citizenship with documents that many poor and illiterate do not possess, the CAA will grant citizenship to most of those left out as long as they are not Muslim, he said.

The episode sent John Oliver trending on Twitter, amassing thousands of tweets, with many urging people to watch and share the clip widely.

Some also criticised Mr Oliver's take on the issue.

Mr Oliver capped the segment sharply criticising PM Modi and the BJP, which has maintained that the law only hopes to help non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who have faced religious persecution in the past.

"The home of this enduring symbol of love," the host said, pointing at a photograph of the Taj Mahal, "frankly deserves a lot more than this temporary symbol of hate," he added, showing a picture of PM Modi.

Mr Oliver's statement comes amid the first official visit to India by US President Donald Trump, during which, American officials have said, he is expected to raise the issue of religious freedom and speak to PM Modi about the CAA and NRC.

