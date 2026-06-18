Jobs, Free Bus Travel, Rs 2,000 Crore Roads: Karnataka's Big Welfare Push

Youth employment, student welfare and Bengaluru's infrastructure have emerged as the key focus areas of the Karnataka government, with a package of measures worth nearly Rs 3,250 crore aimed at addressing some of the state's most pressing challenges, sources told NDTV.

The decisions, taken as part of the government's initial policy roadmap, include free bus travel for students, a new employment exchange for private sector jobs, a major road infrastructure package for Bengaluru and relief measures for homeowners facing regulatory hurdles.

According to government sources, the administration sees Karnataka's youth population as a critical driver of growth and has sought to place education and employment at the centre of its governance agenda. As part of this effort, students across the state will be provided free bus passes, a move officials say is designed to reduce transportation costs and improve access to educational institutions, particularly for those from rural and economically weaker backgrounds.

Sources said the government is also working on a state-backed employment exchange that will connect job seekers with opportunities in the private sector. The proposed platform is expected to offer training, skill development and job matching services, with a particular focus on helping young people transition into the workforce. Officials indicated that the initiative is intended to bridge the gap between employers and job seekers while expanding opportunities for local youth.

Another significant announcement is the plan to establish 10,000 Bharat Jodo youth associations across Karnataka with an estimated allocation of Rs 1,000 crore. Sources familiar with the proposal said these associations are expected to serve as platforms for sports, cultural activities, leadership development and community engagement. The government believes the initiative can strengthen grassroots participation among young people and encourage civic involvement at the local level.

Infrastructure development, particularly in Bengaluru, has also received significant attention. The government has earmarked Rs 2,000 crore for road asphalting and improvement works across the city. Officials said the investment is aimed at addressing persistent complaints over road conditions and improving urban mobility in a city that continues to grapple with congestion and civic infrastructure challenges.

The government has also proposed a one-time relaxation linked to Occupancy Certificates and Completion Certificates, offering relief to thousands of property owners facing administrative and regulatory bottlenecks.

Sources said the move is expected to help residents regularise pending approvals and access civic services more easily.

Alongside these measures, departments have been asked to strengthen verification mechanisms across welfare schemes. Officials said the objective is to ensure benefits reach eligible recipients while reducing leakages and improving accountability in public spending.

Taken together, the decisions provide the clearest indication yet of the government's immediate priorities. With a strong focus on youth, employment, infrastructure and welfare delivery, the coming months will test how effectively these announcements are translated into outcomes on the ground.