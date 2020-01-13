Masked Woman In JNU Video Suspected To Be From Delhi University: Sources

JNU: The masked woman in the video is suspected to be a Delhi University student, sources said.

The masked woman who was seen in the videos of the mob attack at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) last week appears to have been identified by Delhi Police. The woman, seen wearing a checkered shirt, light blue scarf and carrying a stick, is suspected to be a student of Delhi University, police sources said. She is among the 49 people who have been sent notices by the police to come for questioning.

Nine suspects, who include injured student union leader Aishe Ghosh, had been named and identified on Friday on the basis of viral social media posts and statements from hostel wardens, security guards and students.

"I was not the one in a mask... I am the one who was affected. I still have my blood-soaked clothes," Ms Ghosh said on Friday evening.

Others who have been sent notices include 37 people who were part of a WhatsApp group called "Unity Against Left" that is believed to have been created while the violence escalated on the JNU campus. Two others are those who were who were featured in a sting operation conducted by news channel India Today.

The questioning by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) will begin today, with different time slots for each individual. The cops also said female suspects need not present themselves at the Crime Branch office but would be questioned by female officers at a time and place of their choosing.

On Friday Delhi Police had released a series of photographs - some of which did not seem very clear - that they said identified suspects in clashes over the hostel fee hike that took place at the university's computer server room over January 4 and January 5. Naming mostly members of the Left-controlled students' union, the police gave few details on the attack by a masked mob on students and teachers on Sunday evening.

Left-backed student groups and the ABVP have accused each other of the violence.