JNU Vice Chancellor Summoned By Education Ministry Amid Anger Over Attack

JNU students and faculty members have demanded Jagadeesh M Kumar's resignation

JNU Vice Chancellor Jagadeesh M Kumar has been summoned to a meeting with the Secretary of the HRD Ministry at 11.30 am. The summons comes a day after the ministry ruled out Mr Kumar's dismissal - a demand raised by sections of both the faculty and students following last week's brutal mob attack. Ministry officials quoted yesterday by news agency PTI said the government would instead focus on addressing issues at the heart of the unrest - such as the hike in hostel fees - and said the meeting would discuss the non-implementation of revised fees as decided during an earlier meeting.

"Removing the Vice Chancellor is not the solution. The basic issue on which the whole problem has arisen needs to be addressed first. Changing X, Y or Z is not as important as resolving issues that have come up... basic bone of contention needs to be resolved," Amit Khare, the HRD Secretary, was quoted as saying by PTI.

Mr Khare had earlier met a joint delegation of the JNU Students Union (JNUSU) and JNU Teachers Association (JNUTA) where they had petitioned the sacking of Mr Kumar.

"We will talk to the university administration that the fees changes which were decided last month are implemented. We are working on resolving the issues and restoring normalcy. It is a prestigious university and should remain that way," he said.

Last week around 70 to 100 masked goons, carrying iron rods and sledgehammers, barged onto the JNU campus and went on an unchecked rampage that left 34 people injured, including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh.

The brutal attack sparked widespread backlash as opposition leaders, students from other campuses and civil society members united in protest.

