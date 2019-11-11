JNU Students Protesting 300 Per Cent Fee Hike Clash With Cops: 10 Points

Protest at JNU in Delhi broke out over a steep hike in hostel fee

New Delhi: Hundreds of protesting students of Delhi's prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University clashed with the policemen brought in to control them this afternoon. Policemen in riot gear, completely outnumbered by the students, were seen jostling, trying to reason with the mob that wanted to meet the vice-chancellor. The police used batons and water cannons as barricades placed at the spot were dragged away by the protesters. The students, objecting for a week over a 300 per cent hike in hostel fees, amped up their protests today, as the university held its convocation. The hostel fees, currently around Rs 2500, will be hiked to around Rs 7,500, say students. They say this will incapacitate students from deprived families who have made it to the elite institution to continue their studies.