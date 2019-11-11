JNU Students Protesting 300 Per Cent Fee Hike Clash With Cops: 10 Points

Here are the Top 10 developments in this big story:
- "The fee hike will affect an overwhelming number of students. It denies those from the deprived sections to avail education if they cannot pay," the JNU Students Union has said in a statement.
- "It crushes the dream of equality irrespective of ability to afford. Other provisions like Dress Code and Curfew timings reflect the regressive dystopia that the admin wants JNU to become," the students' body added.
- The protesting students claim that Vice Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar has turned down repeated requests to meet them and discuss the hostel fee hike.
- This morning, students tried to cross police barricades and march towards the All India Council for Technical Education in Vasant Kunj, where Vice President Venkaiah Naidu was addressing the convocation ceremony.
- As the police locked the gates of the AICTE and blocked the area, the crowds outside the AICTE grew. Some of the protesters were detained as they tried to break the blockade.
- Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', who accompanied Mr Naidu, met Aishi Ghosh, president of the JNU Students Union, and assured that the students' concerns will be addressed.
- But the protesters have refused to budge without meeting the Vice Chancellor. They remained at the site despite the Students' Union's requests to disperse.
- The protesters are demanding a withdrawal of the draft hostel manual, which they claimed has provisions for the fee hike, dress code and curfew timings.
- The panel in charge of deciding the fees have gone for a hike without consulting them, the students say.
- The students' union has been on a strike against the draft hostel manual. They have said the strike would not end until the hostel manual is withdrawn.
