JNU Students Protesting 300 Per Cent Fee Hike Clash With Cops: 10 Points

JNU protest: The fee hike will affect an overwhelming number of students. It denies those from the deprived sections to avail education if they cannot pay," the JNU Students Union has said in a statement

All India | Edited by | Updated: November 11, 2019 16:22 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS

Protest at JNU in Delhi broke out over a steep hike in hostel fee

New Delhi:  Hundreds of protesting students of Delhi's prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University clashed with the policemen brought in to control them this afternoon. Policemen in riot gear, completely outnumbered by the students, were seen jostling, trying to reason with the mob that wanted to meet the vice-chancellor. The police used batons and water cannons as barricades placed at the spot were dragged away by the protesters. The students, objecting for a week over a 300 per cent hike in hostel fees, amped up their protests today, as the university held its convocation. The hostel fees, currently around Rs 2500, will be hiked to around Rs 7,500, say students. They say this will incapacitate students from deprived families who have made it to the elite institution to continue their studies.
Here are the Top 10 developments in this big story:
  1. "The fee hike will affect an overwhelming number of students. It denies those from the deprived sections to avail education if they cannot pay," the JNU Students Union has said in a statement.
  2. "It crushes the dream of equality irrespective of ability to afford. Other provisions like Dress Code and Curfew timings reflect the regressive dystopia that the admin wants JNU to become," the students' body added.
  3. The protesting students claim that Vice Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar has turned down repeated requests to meet them and discuss the hostel fee hike.
  4. This morning, students tried to cross police barricades and march towards the All India Council for Technical Education in Vasant Kunj, where Vice President Venkaiah Naidu was addressing the convocation ceremony.
  5. As the police locked the gates of the AICTE and blocked the area, the crowds outside the AICTE grew. Some of the protesters were detained as they tried to break the blockade.
  6. Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', who accompanied Mr Naidu, met Aishi Ghosh, president of the JNU Students Union, and assured that the students' concerns will be addressed.
  7. But the protesters have refused to budge without meeting the Vice Chancellor.  They remained at the site despite the  Students' Union's requests to disperse.
  8. The protesters are demanding a withdrawal of the draft hostel manual, which they claimed has provisions for the fee hike, dress code and curfew timings.
  9. The panel in charge of deciding the fees have gone for a hike without consulting them, the students say.
  10. The students' union has been on a strike against the draft hostel manual. They have said the strike would not end until the hostel manual is withdrawn.




Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

JNUJNU Fee hikeDelhi

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Ayodhya Case VerdictAyodhya Mandir Kartarpur CorridorAir Quality IndexLive TVPNR StatusTrain StatusBala MovieMarjaavaanAnti Pollution MaskNational Education Day

................................ Advertisement ................................