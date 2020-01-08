'Dragged Behind Car, Attacked': JNU Student Leader In Fresh Complaint

Aishe Ghosh said the mob was threatening to kill her and she was sure she would be beaten to death.

Aishe Ghosh, the chief of the JNU students' union, has said in a fresh police complaint on Sunday's campus mob attack that she was "sure" she would be beaten to death. She says she was surrounded by 20-30 people, hit multiple times with an iron rod and even "physically molested" while sexual expletives were shouted at her.

Aishe Ghosh alleges that no police officer has recorded her complaint yet, so she has filed another and hopes for action against her attackers.

The sight of the JNU student leader with blood streaming down her face became the defining image of attack on Sunday when close to 70 people, their faces masked, entered the campus with sledgehammers, iron rods and glass bottles, and beat students and teachers.

"The mob of 20-30 people dragged me behind a car...and surrounded me and despite my pleading did not let me go and attacked me with rods while I had fallen down," Aishe said in her complaint, claiming she could identify an attacker who was without a mask.

"I was attacked by the persons collectively and hit on the head multiple times with iron rods. I fell to the ground and my head started bleeding, and some of them kicked me and hit me with the rod on my hand and rest of the body including my head, chest and back...The intention of the group of men and their acts were definitely to murder me. The group also hurled abuses and sexual expletives at me and physically molested me. One of them screamed "maar denge kaat denge (will kill you)".

She said the mob was threatening to kill her and she was sure she would be beaten to death. "I was bleeding profusely from my head and sustained injuries on my back, chest and arms and was bleeding from my head, hand and elbows," she said.

Aishe also claimed that the ambulance in which she and other students were being taken to the AIIMS hospital was blocked.

"With great anguish and pain I have to write that there were police personnel at the main gate but they remained mute spectators," she said, adding that the ambulance was blocked and had to take a longer route out.

Aishe said before the attack, activists of the BJP-linked students' group ABVP had "threatened me with my life".

The police have not arrested even a single person three days after the mob attack. The FIR in the case is against unnamed persons.

On the other hand, two cases were filed against Aishe Ghosh by the JNU administration on the day of the attack, while she was being treated at AIIMS for her injuries.