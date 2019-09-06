JNU Student Body Polls Begin, Results To Be Declared On Sunday

14 candidates are taking part in the Jawaharlal Nehru University elections for various posts.

Voting is underway for Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Students' Union elections with 14 candidates taking part for various posts.

Polling is being held in two phases -- 9:30 am to 1 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The counting will commence from 9 pm onwards and the results are likely to be declared on Sunday.

While polling was underway, supporters of various political outfits were seen flocking outside voting centres and raising slogans.

"We are confident of retaining all four seats. People outside may say anything but those in JNU are wise enough to see through what is being fed to the country in name of development, " said Aishe Ghosh, who is contesting for the presidential post.

Aishe Ghosh, a member of Students' Federation of India (SFI), has been fielded by the Left unity, an alliance which comprises SFI besides All India Students' Association (AISA), Democratic Students' Federation (DSF) and All India Students' Federation (AISF).

"All arrangements have been made by the election authorities for the polls which will see 8,700 students casting their votes through ballot papers," a member of the poll-conducting team said.

Amid slogans of "Jai Bhim", "Lal Salaam", "Vande Mataram", some booing and a minor clash, the presidential debate was held at the JNU campus on Wednesday.

