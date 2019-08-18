'JNU Should Be Renamed After Modi-Ji', Says BJP MP Hans Raj Hans

BJP MP Hans Raj Hans said Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) should be renamed after PM Modi

BJP MP Hans Raj Hans on Saturday said Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) should be renamed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "MNU".

The North West Delhi legislator, who was at JNU to perform at an event "Ek shaam shaheedon ke naam", also hit out at the Nehru-Gandhi family while speaking about the Jammu and Kashmir issue. "We are facing the brunt of the mistakes committed by our elders," he said.

"Pray that we all live in peace and no bombing takes place. I would say we should rename JNU after Prime Minister Narendra Modi as MNU. Something should be named after Modi ji," said Hans Raj.

After the event, the BJP MP told reporters it was Jawaharlal Nehru who committed mistakes in the past on Jammu and Kashmir.

When asked about his comments on renaming JNU, he said: "I came to JNU for the first time... have heard a lot about JNU, but now changes have come due to the efforts made by the Modi government. Prime Minister Modi has done a lot for the nation and it is because of his work that I said JNU should be renamed as 'Modi Narendra University'."

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, who performed along with Hans Raj at the event organised by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), said there is a "positive vibe" at JNU now.

"We are seeing a positive JNU here. In the past some have given slogans of 'Bharat tere tukde honge' in the university, but this institution has grown and changed with time. We heard students raising slogans of Vande Mataram and Bharat Mata Ki Jai," said Mr Tiwari.

On Hans Raj's statement on renaming JNU, Mr Tiwari said at times people say things out of excitement, but that does not mean one would follow it. "Hans Raj ji says what he feels. He said so because he admires Modi ji," said Mr Tiwari.

The Delhi BJP chief said India will take steps to take back Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). "I am not an exception, every child of the nation is saying that Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir is a part of India. We will take steps to take it back," he said.

