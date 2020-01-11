'JNU Put Up Uncompromising Fight...': Pinarayi Vijayan Meets Aishe Ghosh

After the meeting, Aishe Ghosh vowed to take the fight ahead (File)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today met with Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh in Delhi. In a Facebook post later, he praised the students' body for putting up an "uncompromising fight" against the "Sangh Parivar" that - he claimed - had been trying to overcome dissenting voices. Ms Ghosh had been badly injured in the Sunday attack on the campus.

"The whole country is with the JNUSU in their fight for justice. Everyone knows about your protest and also about what has happened to you in the fight for justice," Mr Vijayan told Ms Ghosh, after enquiring about her.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader, in the social media post, praised Ms Ghosh for "leading the battle with her injured head".

"Sangh Parivar was hoping to overcome the dissenting voices from JNU using muscle power. However, the JNU has put up an uncompromising fight against them. Aishe Ghosh has been leading this battle with her injured head," Mr Vijayan said.

Several students and teachers had sustained injuries after a masked mob had attacked them with stones, sticks and sledgehammers. The JNUSU has held ABVP- a student body linked to the BJP- responsible for the attack.

The Delhi Police have named Ms Ghosh among nine suspects- including two from the ABVP - for violence on the campus preceding the attack. They have also identified 37 of 60 members of a WhatsApp group called 'Unity against Left', which authorities believe is linked to the mob attack.

After the meeting, Ms Ghosh vowed to take the fight ahead.

"Comrade Pinarayi has said go ahead, and that is the inspiration I take and we will take this fight ahead. Whether it is the fight for rolling back the fee hike or against the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act), I would like to thank, again and again, the people of Kerala who stood by us during all these attacks that we are continuously facing," Ms Ghosh was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

Mr Vijayan had strongly condemned the attack and had said the "Nazi-style onslaught" on JNU was an attempt to create unrest in the country.