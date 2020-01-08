JNU LIVE Updates: Protests Expected To Continue After Nationwide Outrage Over JNU Violence

JNU Attack: Actor Deepika Padukone visited JNU on Tuesday night and stood with a group of students who were attacked, including president of the students' union Aishe Ghosh.

After violence broke out at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) after masked goons assaulted students, injuring over 30 and sparking nationwide outrage, protests are expected to continue throughout the country. Actor Deepika Padukone visited JNU yesterday night and stood with a group of students who were attacked, including president of the students' union Aishe Ghosh. Mr Padukone did not speak at the university. Sources close to her said she visited JNU to express solidarity with the students.

A late Tuesday night meeting to express solidarity with the students of JNU was held at IIT Kanpur.

Here are the LIVE Updates on protests after violence broke out in JNU:

Jan 08, 2020 14:17 (IST)
Jan 08, 2020 13:41 (IST)
HRD officials meet JNU VC, take stock of steps taken to restore normalcy on campus
HRD Ministry officials met JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Wednesday and took stock of efforts being made to restore normalcy on the campus, officials said. 

