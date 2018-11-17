JNU Has Cuts Library Budget To One-Fourth, Claims Students' Union

The veracity of fund cut claims could not be independently verified with the varsity

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) on Friday alleged that the university has slashed its library budget from Rs 8 crore to less than Rs 2 crore and doesn't have funds to renew the subscription of e-journals, a crucial tool for research.

The student body termed the Library Advisory Committee a "farce" where these decisions were allegedly taken.

"In an extraordinary and surprising move JNU administration through Rector and Librarian have provided a detailed chart for privatisation of Dr B.R. Ambhedkar Library through massive fund cuts i.e. Rs 8 crore to Rs 1.7 crore," said the union.

