JNU Has Cuts Library Budget To One-Fourth, Claims Students' Union

The student body termed the Library Advisory Committee a "farce" where these decisions were allegedly taken.

All India | | Updated: November 17, 2018 02:39 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
JNU Has Cuts Library Budget To One-Fourth, Claims Students' Union

The veracity of fund cut claims could not be independently verified with the varsity

New Delhi: 

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) on Friday alleged that the university has slashed its library budget from Rs 8 crore to less than Rs 2 crore and doesn't have funds to renew the subscription of e-journals, a crucial tool for research.

The student body termed the Library Advisory Committee a "farce" where these decisions were allegedly taken.

"In an extraordinary and surprising move JNU administration through Rector and Librarian have provided a detailed chart for privatisation of Dr B.R. Ambhedkar Library through massive fund cuts i.e. Rs 8 crore to Rs 1.7 crore," said the union.

The veracity of fund cut claims could not be independently verified with the varsity authorities, who could not be contacted for their comment.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

JNUJawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Mercedes BenzElection in ChhattisgarhVoting in ChhattisgarhLive TVTamil NewsLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusIPL 2019Redmi Note 6 ProSara Ali KhanKeto DietFantastic BeastsMirzapur

................................ Advertisement ................................