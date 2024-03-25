JNU Gets Its First Dalit President Since 1996: 5 Points On Dhananjay

Dhananjay is the first Dalit JNUSU president from the Left after Batti Lal Bairwa, who was elected in 1996-97.

Dhananjay from the All India Students' Association (AISA) won the JNUSU president's post by securing 2,598 votes against the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's (ABVP) Umesh C Ajmeera, who secured 1,676 votes.

Dhananjay is a resident of Gaya, Bihar.

He is a PhD student from the School of Arts and Aesthetics at Jawaharlal Nehru University.