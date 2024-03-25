JNU Gets Its First Dalit President Since 1996: 5 Points On Dhananjay

New Delhi:
The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) on Sunday elected its first Dalit president, Dhananjay, from the Left-backed groups after nearly 30 years.
Five Points On JNU's First Dalit President Since 1996
Dhananjay is the first Dalit JNUSU president from the Left after Batti Lal Bairwa, who was elected in 1996-97.
Dhananjay from the All India Students' Association (AISA) won the JNUSU president's post by securing 2,598 votes against the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's (ABVP) Umesh C Ajmeera, who secured 1,676 votes.
Dhananjay is a resident of Gaya, Bihar.
He is a PhD student from the School of Arts and Aesthetics at Jawaharlal Nehru University.
During the JNUSU presidential debate, he raised concerns about the increased fees due to Higher Education Funding Agency (HEFA) loans taken by universities. He pledged to tackle water, health, and infrastructure-related issues on campus and demanded the release of student leaders detained under sedition charges.