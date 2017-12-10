JKLF Chief Yasin Malik Detained In Jammu And Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front or JKLF chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik was detained today as he tried to take out a march towards the local office of the United Nations in Srinagar to protest alleged human rights violations in Kashmir.Mohammad Yasin Malik was near the Lal Chowk city centre in Srinagar and was to march towards the office of United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) at Sonwar, a police official said.The march was foiled by the police who detained Mohammad Yasin Malik and took him to Kothi Bagh police station, he said.The separatists on Thursday had asked people to observe a shutdown and march towards the office of UNMOGIP to protest the "gross human rights violations"."On December 10, the international human rights day, Kashmiris will observe a complete shut down and blackout against gross human rights violations," the separatists, under the banner of Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), had said in a statement.The Joint Resistance Leadership comprises of Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik.