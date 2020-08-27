Jitin Prasada Targeted Over Congress Letter; Kapil Sibal Says 'Unfortunate'

Jitin Prasada represented the Dhaurahra Lok Sabha seat in 2009. (File photo)

Four days after the Congress called a wrap on its "dissent letter" crisis after a meeting where leaders reaffirmed the Gandhi leadership, there are signs to the contrary. A unit of the Congress in Uttar Pradesh has demanded action against Jitin Prasada, one of the letter writers.

Senior leader Kapil Sibal, another signatory to the letter, criticized the move in a tweet.

"Unfortunate that Jitin Prasada is being officially targeted in UP Congress needs to target the BJP with surgical strikes instead wasting its energy by targeting its own," Kapil Sibal tweeted.

Manish Tewari, who is also among the 23 letter writers, responded to Mr Sibal's post with a single word: "Prescient!"

In a resolution addressed to Sonia Gandhi, the Congress unit in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district - around 130 km from Lucknow -- has called for action against Jitin Prasada, a former Union Minister and the party's Brahmin face in UP.

Mr Prasada represented the Dhaurahra Lok Sabha seat, which is a part of the Lakhimpur Kheri district, in 2009. While calling for action against all 23 signatories to the letter written to Sonia Gandhi, the resolution makes special mention of Mr Prasada.

"Jitin Prasada is the only person from Uttar Pradesh to have signed the letter. His family history has been against the Gandhi family and his father the late Jitendra Prasad proved it by fighting elections against Sonia Gandhi. Despite this, Sonia Gandhi gave Jitin Prasada a Lok Sabha ticket and made him a minister. What he has done is gross indiscipline and the district congress committee wants strict action against him and condemns his actions " the resolution reads.