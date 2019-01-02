4,000 Government Officials Promoted In 'Historic' Move, Says Minister

Jitendra Singh described the promotions as a New Year Gift to Central Government employees (File Photo)

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday praised the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) for expediting promotion to about 4,000 officials at various levels, saying it has resulted in happiness among a large section of central government officials.

"The DoPT has recently issued promotion orders of about 4,000 officials at various levels. The total number of promotions in Central Secretariat Service (CSS) has been 1,756 and in Central Secretariat Stenographers' Service (CSSS), it has been 2,235," Mr Singh said in an official release.

He said that the total number of officials promoted in the last few days has been 3,991 and, it was a "historic number".

"Never before in life of these two service cadres, has such a large number of officials been promoted in such a short time. This has resulted in happiness amongst the large and diverse sections of Central Secretariat government staff," he said.

Describing the promotions as a New Year Gift to the Central Government employees, the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Personnel said it will help improve the motivation level of these officials and reflect in the performance of the government.

According to the release, the promotions include higher level positions like 122 Directors, 340 Deputy Secretaries and 300 Under Secretaries in CSS and approximately 300 Senior Principal Private Secretaries (Sr. PPS), 680 PPS in CSSS and Section Officers (SO) and Private Secretaries (PS) and Personal Assistants at lower level in these two key services of the Central government.

The release also said that the government appointed Third Cadre Restructuring Committee and accepted the report submitted by it.

"This has resulted in availability of additional vacancies at higher levels to accommodate career aspirations of the government staff," he said

"The promotion of another 584 officials is in process and the orders are expected to be issued soon," the minister said, adding that the DoPT will further clear the backlog of pending promotions with implementation of the Cadre Restructuring recommendations.