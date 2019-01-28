Key Haryana Bypoll Today A Test For BJP Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections

Jind By-Election: The key Haryana seat has 1.75 lakh voters.

A crucial assembly by-election is taking place today in Haryana's Jind that is seeing a multi-cornered fight between the ruling BJP, the Congress, Om Prakash Chautala's INLD and others.

21 candidates - including senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala - are contesting in the by-elections in Jind, 130 km from Delhi. The seat has 1.75 lakh voters.

Tight security arrangements have been put in place for the voting. Over 3,000 Haryana Police personnel and paramilitary forces have been stationed in the constituency. In an early morning tweet, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar asked people to vote for development.

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of INLD (Indian National Lok Dal) legislator Hari Chand Midha last year.

A direct fight between the BJP and the opposition INLD initially, the bypoll turned into a high-stake contest after the Congress fielded its senior leader Randeep Surjewala, a Jat leader. Mr Surjewala is also the sitting legislator from the neighbouring district of Kaithal. Jannayak Janta Party, a breakaway outfit of the Chautala family-led INLD, nominated Digvijay Singh Chautala.

The BJP has fielded the son of Hari Chand Midha, Krishan Middha, while the INLD has nominated a local Jat leader who is also backed by a faction of the prominent Kandela Khap (a caste council).

The votes will be counted on Thursday.

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)