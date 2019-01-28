Jind And Ramgarh Bypolls Live Updates: Voting Begins In Haryana's Jind

Bypolls In Jind And Ramgarh: Voting is underway to the Jind assembly constituency

Voting began in Haryana's Jind Assembly constituency today, to elect their legislator and indicating about the coming Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the state. Over 1.72 lakh registered voters are set to exercise their franchise in Jind. Voting began at 7 am and will continue till 5.00 pm, with result will be declared on Thursday. A total of 21 candidates are in the fray for the polls.

Over 3,000 Haryana Police personnel and para-military forces have been stationed in the constituency.

Congress candidate Randeep Surjewala, Dr Krishna Middha from BJP, Yash Singh from INLD and Digvijay Chautala from JJP are the main candidates.

Ramgarh constituency in Rajasthan's Alwar district will also witness a triangular contest among candidates of ruling Congress, opposition BJP and BSP today when polling takes place at 278 polling booths. It could not be held along with other 199 constituencies on December-7 due to the death of BSP candidate Laxman Singh.

The BSP has fielded former union minister Natwar Singh's ex-MLA son Jagat Singh, while former Alwar Zila Pramukh Shafia Zubair Khan is contesting as a Congress candidate. Former Pradhan Sukhwant Singh is the BJP candidate.

278 polling booths have been set up in the constuency that has 2 lakh 35625 voters eligible voters.

The by-election is a test for all the four major parties in the fray - the ruling BJP, the Congress, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the newly formed Jannayak Janata Party (JJP).

Here are the LIVE updates of the ongoimng by polls in Jind and Ramgarh: