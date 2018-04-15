Jignesh Mevani Stopped At Jaipur Airport, Not Allowed To Hold Rally

Jignesh Mevani, a legislator from Gujarat, took to Twitter immediately, saying he only wished to talk about the constitution.

Jaipur:  Gujarat Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani was stopped today at the Jaipur International Airport and not allowed to hold a rally in the state. The administration of Rajasthan's Nagaur district, where Mr Mevani had planned his rally, restricted his visit. The Gujarat legislator was stopped at the airport to be told about the order, the police said.

Mr Mevani took to Twitter immediately, saying he only wished to talk about the constitution.In another tweet, he said, "Now the police is saying you are not allowed to move around even in Jaipur and they are forcing me to fly back to Ahmedabad and also not allowing to hold even a press conference...this is shocking."The police said Mr Mevani was restricted from moving around in Jaipur because of prohibitory orders that restrict large gatherings remained in effect in the district after the violence during the 'Bharat Bandh' protests on April 2.

"We are providing him Nagaur district administration's order and (telling him about the) imposition of Section 144 in Jaipur after which he is free to travel anywhere," Kunwar Rashtradeep, a senior police officer in Jaipur, said.

"He was neither detained nor arrested by the police," said Mr Rashtradeep.

(With inputs from PTI)

