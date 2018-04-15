Jignesh Mevani Stopped At Jaipur Airport, Not Allowed To Hold Rally

For urgent attention of media : today, immediately after I landed at Jaipur airport, few cops made me sign a letter saying MlA Jignesh mevani's entry is restricted in entire nagor district of Rajasthan. I was going there to talk about Indian constitution and Baba Saheb Ambedkar

Few months ago BJP M.P. Hegde shamelessly said that their party has come to power to change Constitution. No action taken. Today authorities have passed order restricting my entry to participate in any demonstration at jaipur till 30th April for I was to talk about constitution.