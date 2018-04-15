Jignesh Mevani Stopped At Jaipur Airport, Not Allowed To Hold Rally

Mr Mevani took to Twitter immediately, saying he only wished to talk about the constitution.
In another tweet, he said, "Now the police is saying you are not allowed to move around even in Jaipur and they are forcing me to fly back to Ahmedabad and also not allowing to hold even a press conference...this is shocking."
For urgent attention of media : today, immediately after I landed at Jaipur airport, few cops made me sign a letter saying MlA Jignesh mevani's entry is restricted in entire nagor district of Rajasthan. I was going there to talk about Indian constitution and Baba Saheb Ambedkar- Jignesh Mevani (@jigneshmevani80) April 15, 2018
The police said Mr Mevani was restricted from moving around in Jaipur because of prohibitory orders that restrict large gatherings remained in effect in the district after the violence during the 'Bharat Bandh' protests on April 2.
Few months ago BJP M.P. Hegde shamelessly said that their party has come to power to change Constitution. No action taken. Today authorities have passed order restricting my entry to participate in any demonstration at jaipur till 30th April for I was to talk about constitution.- Jignesh Mevani (@jigneshmevani80) April 15, 2018
"We are providing him Nagaur district administration's order and (telling him about the) imposition of Section 144 in Jaipur after which he is free to travel anywhere," Kunwar Rashtradeep, a senior police officer in Jaipur, said.
(With inputs from PTI)