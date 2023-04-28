Jiah Khan Suicide Case: Actor Sooraj Pancholi Posts On Instagram After Acquittal

Jiah Khan Suicide Case: Mr Pancholi's mother, Zarina Wahab, was also seen accompanying him.

Soon after a huge court relief in the Jiah Khan suicide case, actor Sooraj Pancholi, who was Jiah's boyfriend and accused of abetting her drastic step, reacted on Instagram.

"The truth always wins," the 32-year-old posted on his official Instagram account, with the hashtag 'GodIsGreat' coupled with praying hands and a heart emoji.

Add image caption here

Mr Pancholi's mother, Zarina Wahab, was also seen accompanying him in the Mumbai court.

Jiah's mother Rabia Khan, a key prosecution witness in the case, had told the court that she believed it to be a case of murder and not suicide. Reacting to the verdict, she reiterated that her daughter was killed and said she will approach the high court. "The verdict is on alleged suicide, but I have always maintained that Jiah was murdered. This, in fact, strengthens my case"," she said.

Jiah Khan, a 25-year-old American citizen, was found hanging at her Juhu home in Mumbai on June 3, 2013. Police later arrested Sooraj Pancholi on the basis of a six-page letter, purportedly written by Jiah, and booked him for abetment of suicide.

Mr Pancholi was arrested in the case in June 2013 and released on bail in July 2013.

Almost a decade after Jiah Khan's death by suicide, a special CBI court in Mumbai today acquitted Sooraj Pancholi of abetment charges.