3 Given Life Imprisonment Till Death For Raping Minor Girl In 2019

A special POCSO court in Ranchi sentenced three persons to life imprisonment till death with a fine of Rs 10,000 on each in a 2019 gangrape case of a minor girl.

The three accused have been identified as Khalid Raj, Yash Raj Suneja and Bablu.

Earlier, the court had convicted the three in the gang-rape case. A case was registered in 2019 at Mahila Police station in Jharkhand's Ranchi.

The victim who is a resident of Chaibasa district met Khalid Raj and others to record a local song. She had alleged that the trio took her to various places and raped her.

