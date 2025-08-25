School Assembly News Headlines (August 25, 2025): National, World, Sports, Education Updates

Morning assembly is not only for prayers and discipline. It is also the time to know what's happening in India and the world. Listening to news updates every day helps us stay informed, confident, and aware. Here are today's top headlines.

National News (August 25, 2025)

• India will buy oil from wherever it gets the best price, says Indian envoy in Russia

• A teenager and an adult were arrested in London for setting fire to an Indian restaurant

• Himachal Pradesh floods: Over 150 people have died and 600 houses damaged since June

• ISRO successfully tested the Gaganyaan parachute system through an air-drop

• Shubhanshu Shukla's journey shows how one can truly live India's space dream

Business News

• Rekha Jhunjhunwala sold all her shares in gaming company Nazara during the June quarter

• US politician JD Vance said America is using economic pressure on India to stop Russia's war

• PM Modi said the government's main focus is to create maximum job opportunities

• IPO Tracker: 2 main IPOs and 8 SME IPOs are opening this week



International News

• Iran's leader Khamenei said the US wants to make Iran "obedient"

• Israeli airstrikes hit Yemen's capital, targeting Iran-backed rebels

• Israeli PM Netanyahu called the UN's famine declaration in Gaza a "modern blood libel"

Education News



• Harvard University is offering free online courses in subjects like Humanities and Computer Science.

• GATE 2026 registration will begin on August 28

• UPSC Recruitment 2025: Apply for 84 posts including Lecturer and Public Prosecutor (salary up to Rs 1.77 lakh)

• Bihar SHS Recruitment 2025: 1,068 vacancies for Lab Technicians announced

• RRB Group D Exam 2025: Check expected date, admit card, and selection process

Sports News

• Former India captain Sourav Ganguly appointed as head coach of a cricket team

• Shreyas Iyer reportedly declined captaincy before Asia Cup 2025 snub

• Football: Emile Smith Rowe scored an equaliser, leaving Manchester United still searching for their first win

• Jasprit Bumrah paid tribute to Cheteshwar Pujara after his retirement: "Cricket will miss you"