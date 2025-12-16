School Assembly News Headlines (December 17): Top National, World, Sports Updates

School Assembly News Headlines (December 17): Morning is the right time to update yourself on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying informed about national, international, sports and education news sharpens your thinking and helps you become an aware and responsible citizen. Here is a quick bulletin for the school assembly, featuring the top stories making headlines on December 17, 2025.

Top National Headlines (December 17)

Amid MNREGA Row, a 'North-South Divide' Emerges Over Hindi Names for New Laws

"Victory of Truth Is Certain": Mallikarjun Kharge on National Herald Verdict

Cases Against Nawab Malik Cast Shadow on BJP-NCP Unity Ahead of Mumbai Civic Polls

54 Tiger Deaths in Madhya Pradesh in 2025, Highest Since Project Tiger Launch

Top World Headlines (December 17)

Video Shows Elderly Couple Attempting to Disarm Bondi Beach Shooter

Australia Beach Shooter Originates From India, Left Hyderabad 27 Years Ago: Police

Indian Woman, 60, Living in US for 30 Years, Detained During Green Card Interview

"Rob Reiner Was Bad for US": Trump Reacts After Hollywood Director's Death

US Offers Security Deal in Ukraine Talks, But Territorial Issues Remain

US Considers Reducing Number of G20 Finance Minister Meetings

Top Sports Headlines (December 17)

Cameron Green Becomes Costliest Overseas Buy in IPL Auction With Rs 25.2 Cr Bid

KKR Beat CSK to Acquire Mustafizur Rahman for Rs 9.20 Cr; MS Dhoni's Team Bids Stun at Rs 28.40 Cr

Smriti Mandhana Reclaims Top Spot in ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings for Batters

Top Education News