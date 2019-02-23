Man Kills 5 Family Members, Sets House On Fire In Jharkhand

After killing his brother and his family, the man set the house on fire. (Representational)

A man killed five of his family members, including three teenagers, in Jharkhand's Seraikela district today, the police said.

The 40-year-old man, Chinnu Soren from Purisilli village, drank some liquor on Friday night and stayed at a neighbour's house, the police said. Early in the morning today, he went home and attacked his elder brother Rabi Manjhi, 45, with a sharp-edged weapon.

He then killed his brother's wife Parvati, 30, and their three children -- Jeetan, 15, Suresh, 13, and Paresh, 11.

The man later attacked his mother and second brother. The two were injured in the incident and have been admitted to a hospital, the police said.

After the attack, the man set the house on fire, Superintendent of Police Chandan Kumar Sinha said.

The man has been arrested, the police said.

The villagers told the police that Chinnu Soren is mentally unstable.

The reason behind the killings is not yet known, the police added.