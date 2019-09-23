Jharkhand Man Beaten To Death By Mob That Suspected He Sold Beef

Three men who were attacked by a mob in Jharkhand were taken to hospital where one of them died.

A 34-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly by villagers in Jharkhand on Sunday over suspicion of selling beef. The incident took place in Khunti district, 34 km from capital Ranchi. Two other men too were attacked and are injured.

Five people have been arrested, the police said.

"At around 10 am, the station in-charge of Karra police station was informed by some villagers that prohibited meat was being sold by some people whom the local villagers had caught and were thrashing them," Deputy Inspector General of Police AV Homkar told reporters.

The three men who were attacked were taken to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi where one of them - Kelem Barla - died of his injuries.

The police are carrying out raids on the basis of a list of suspects, the top police officer said.

"We are questioning them and have formed teams to catch the others too," Mr Homkar said.

In June 17 this year, a 24-year-old man in Jharkhand's Seraikela Kharsawan was beaten up with rods while tied to a pole for hours and forced to chant "Jai Shri Ram". Tabrez Ansar died from his injuries four days later on June 22 in a hospital.

Earlier this month, charges against the men accused in Tabrez Ansari's mob attack were dropped because the post-mortem report said he died of a cardiac arrest. Days later, the police reinstated the murder charge, filing a supplementary chargesheet, based on a fresh medical report.

An official, justifying the murder charge in the supplementary chargesheet, told news agency PTI that the police took a second opinion of specialist doctors as the previous medical report stating the death was caused due to cardiac arrest was not clear.

(With inputs from ANI)

