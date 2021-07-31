Jharkhand judge's murder: State government to hand over case to CBI

The Jharkhand government has decided to hand over to the CBI the case relating to the murder of a judge in Dhanbad when he was out for a morning run.

A government release said Chief Minister Hemant Soren has recommended a probe into the incident by the central agency.

Uttam Anand, an Additional Sessions judge, died after he was hit by an auto-rickshaw on July 28 when he was out for a morning run. A chilling CCTV footage of the incident shows Mr Anand jogging on the side of a wide, empty road when the auto-rickshaw hits him and speeds away. The video, which went viral on social media, had sparked outrage.

A passer-by found him lying in a pool of blood and rushed him to the hospital where he succumbed to the injuries. He was identified hours later.

Police said the CCTV footage makes it clear that the auto-rickshaw hit him deliberately.

"Two people -- Lakhan Kumar Verma and Rahul Verma -- have been arrested and the auto-rickshaw was seized. They have confessed," Amol Vinukant Homkar, Inspector General, had said. The vehicle, police have said, was stolen.