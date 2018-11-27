Jharkhand To Seek More Than 800 Crore From Centre For Drought-Hit Areas

Jharkhand government has declared 129 blocks of 18 districts as drought-affected (Representational)

The Jharkhand government will seek a Rs 816 crore financial package from the centre for the state's drought-affected districts, an official said on Tuesday.

"The financial package has been drafted by seeking details from the different departments of the state. A memorandum for financial assistance has been prepared under the chairmanship of the agriculture secretary," the official told IANS.

"The report was prepared after assessing the ground situation. The state will seek Rs 232 crore for irrigation, Rs 102 crore for drinking water, Rs 260 crore for input subsidy and the remaining amount for other things."

The state government has declared 129 blocks of 18 districts as drought-affected.

This year, Jharkhand received 72 pc of the average rainfall but Pakur and Koderma districts received less than 50 per cent.