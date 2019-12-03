'Jharkhand Chief Minister Chair Was Up For Sale During Congress-JMM Rule': PM

"Jharkhand chief minister's chair was even up for sale during the Congress-JMM rule," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the opposition alliance in Jharkhand, saying during their rule five years ago only reports of corruption and loot would come from the state.

Addressing a poll rally in Jamshedpur, he said several Congress and JMM leaders are still facing trial in corruption cases.

The state has seen ten chief ministers in fourteen years, which was only because of self-interest of the Congress and the JMM.

"For the first time BJP has given Jharkhand a CM who stayed for five years."

PM Modi said Jamshedpur is a land of labour and enterprise, and it has fulfilled dreams of millions of people and enhanced India's reputation in the world.

He also said the BJP dispensation has taken the central government out of Delhi to every corner of India, and Jharkhand has benefited from this change in the system.