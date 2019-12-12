Jharkhand Election Phase 3 Live Updates: Polling In 17 Seats Today; Test For BJP, Congress

Jharkhand Election Updates: The voting is scheduled to begin at 7 am and will go on till 5 pm.

Polling for the 17 seats in the phase 3 of the Jharkhand assembly elections will take place today. The voting is scheduled to begin at 7 am and will go on till 5 pm. About 40,000 polling personnel have been deputed to conduct smooth and peaceful voting, Jharkhand Chief Election Officer Vinay Kumar Choubey said on Wednesday.

He said security forces have also been deployed in the constituencies that will witness voting on December 12. The fate of 309 candidates, including 32 women nominees, will be decided by 56,18,267 electorate, the CEO said. The electorate include a total of 26,80,205 women and 86 third gender voters.

Here are the Live Updates Of Voting In Jharkhand Election Phase 3:

Dec 12, 2019 07:14 (IST) PM Modi urges people to vote

"The third phase of Jharkhand polls will take place today. Urging all those whose seats go to the polls today to vote in large numbers. I particularly urge my young friends to vote."

Dec 12, 2019 07:03 (IST) Preparations In Hazaribagh

Preparations going on at a polling booth in Hazaribagh. 17 assembly constituencies of the state will go to poll today.



