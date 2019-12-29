Jharkhand Chief Minister Swearing-In Ceremony LIVE Updates: Hemant Soren To Take Oath As Jharkhand Chief Minister

Hemant Soren Oath: Hemant Soren will take oath as the eleventh Chief Minister of Jharkhand.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha working president Hemant Soren is set to take oath as the 11th chief minister of Jharkhand on Sunday. Governor Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Soren at Mohrabadi Ground here around 2 pm, amid a galaxy of politicians and dignitaries, some of whom would be sharing the dais. This will be the 44-year-old JMM leader's second stint as Jharkhand chief minister.

Official sources said Congress Legislature Party Leader Alamgir Alam, state Congress president Rameshwar Oraon and RJD MLA Satyanand Bhokta are also likely to take oath as cabinet ministers at the ceremony. In the just-conducted Assembly elections, the JMM- Congress-Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) alliance triumphed over the BJP, winning 47 seats in the 81-member House. Four other MLAs - three from the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) and one from the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) have also extended their support to the three-party coalition.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, former President Pranab Mukherjee, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will be attending the event, said Mr Soren's office.

Here are the Updates on Hemant Soren swearing-In Ceremony in Jharkhand:

Dec 29, 2019 13:59 (IST) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, DMK president MK Stalin, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, Former MP Sharad Yadav have reached have arrived at the venue where JMM leader Hemant Soren will be taking oath as Jharkhand Chief Minister shortly.

Dec 29, 2019 12:53 (IST) Former President Pranab Mukherjee also congratulated Hemant Soren. Congratulations & blessings to @HemantSorenJMM on being sworn in as the CM of #Jharkhand.Unable to attend the ceremony due to indifferent health,I extend my good wishes to you for a successful new term. May you uphold the faith shown by the people in you & the alliance you led. - Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) December 29, 2019

Dec 29, 2019 12:41 (IST) Leaders invited at Hemant Soren's swearing-in ceremony



Dec 29, 2019 12:41 (IST) Leaders invited at Hemant Soren's swearing-in ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former President Pranab Mukherjee, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were invited for the swearing-in ceremony