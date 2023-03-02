BJP-Backed Candidate Sunita Choudhary Wins Jharkhand Key Election

The by-election was necessitated due to disqualification of Congress legislator Mamta Devi

AJSU Party candidate Sunita Choudhary won the by-poll to Jharkhand's Ramgarh seat on Thursday, defeating UPA-backed Congress' Bajrang Mahto by a margin of 21,970 votes, the Election Commission said.

The AJSU Party, which tied up with the BJP for the by-poll, secured 1,15,669 votes, while the Congress, an ally of the ruling JMM-led coalition, bagged 93,699 votes after the completion of counting, it said.

Counting of votes for the Ramgarh assembly by-election began at 8 am.

A voter turnout of over 67.96 per cent was recorded in the bypoll, which was held on February 27.

Though 18 candidates, including 14 Independents, were in the fray, the contest was mainly between the Congress and the AJSU Party.

The by-election was necessitated due to the disqualification of Congress legislator Mamta Devi, following her conviction in a criminal case.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)