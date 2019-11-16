Jharkhand Assembly Polls: Nitish Kumar's Party Releases 2nd List Of 12 Candidates

Jharkhand's five phase election will be held between November 30 and December 20 (Representational)

The Nitish Kumar's Party today announced its second list of 12 candidates including the party's Jharkhand unit president Salkhan Murmu and a son of former Congress leader Bagun Sumbarui.

Mr Murmu has been fielded from Majhgaon while Vimal Kumar Sumbarui has been nominated from Chaibasa.

Mr Sumbarui is a son of former minister of Bihar and Congress leader Bagun Sumbarui, who died last year.

Bagun Sumbarui had also been a member of the Lok Sabha between 1977 and 1989 and 2004 and 2009. He represented the Lower House from Singhbhum. The other 10 candidates of the Nitish Kumar's Party are new faces.

The JDU, headed by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, is contesting the Jharkhand assembly elections on its own and has so far announced 25 candidates. The Jharkhand assembly has 81 seats in all.

The five-phase assembly election will commence on November 30 and end on December 20 with counting taking place on December 23.

