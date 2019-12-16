Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2019 Phase 4 Live Updates: Voting In 15 Seats Today, 2 BJP Ministers Among Key Candidates

Elections 2019 Phase 4 Voting: Over 40 lakh people are eligible to vote in this phase.

Jharkhand will vote today in the fourth of five rounds of polling for Assembly elections. A total of 221 candidates, including 23 women nominees, are in the fray for the 15 seats that are up for grabs in this phase. State Labour Minister Raj Paliwar and Land and Revenue Minister Amar Kumar Bauri are among those contesting in the fourth phase.

While the ruling BJP has nominated candidates in all the 15 seats, the opposition alliance has fielded candidates in constituencies as per their pre-poll seat adjustment.

Voting will begin at 7 am and end at 3 pm at Jamua, Bagodar, Giridih, Dumri and Tundi seats while polling will continue till 5 pm in rest of the constituencies, state Chief Electoral Officer Vinay Kumar Choubey said.

A total of 47,85,009 electorate, including 22,44,134 women and 81 third gender voters, are eligible to vote in this phase.

Polling in the first three phases to 13, 20 and 17 seats ended on November 30, 7 and 12 respectively. The fifth and final phase of polling to 16 seats will be held on December 20.

The votes will be counted on December 23.

Jharkhand Assembly Elections:

Dec 16, 2019 07:37 (IST) Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked all the voters to exercise their right. "Polling for the fourth round in the Jharkhand Assembly elections today. I request all voters to cast their vote and become a part of this sacred festival of democracy," PM Modi tweeted.



Dec 16, 2019 06:56 (IST) A total of 221 candidates, including 23 women, are contesting this phase of polling. Voting will commence at 7 am and end at 3 pm for the Jamua, Bagodar, Giridih, Dumri and Tundi seats but will continue till 5 pm everywhere else, Mr Choubey said.

Dec 16, 2019 06:55 (IST) 15 seats going to polls today



A total of 47,85,009 people are eligible to cast their votes for the 15 seats going to polls today, Vinay Kumar Choubey, Jharkhand's Chief Electoral Officer, told news agency PTI.



Dec 16, 2019 06:55 (IST) Labour Minister Raj Paliwar will fight Hussain Ansari of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's (JMM), which is in an alliance with the Congress, for the Madhupur seat. Another interesting fight could take place in Jharia constituency, where the BJP has nominated Ragini Singh, the wife of incumbent MLA Sanjeev Singh who is in prison in connection with the murder of his cousin - Niraj Singh of the Congress.