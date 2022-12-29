Jharkhand Actor's Husband Arrested After Her Murder During Highway Robbery

Actor Riya Kumari was travelling from Ranchi to Kolkata when she was shot dead.

A film producer was arrested after his actor-wife was shot dead yesterday during an alleged highway robbery attempt in West Bengal. The arrest was made after the victim's family filed a complaint alleging he used to harass and threaten her.

Riya Kumari alias Isha Alia, a 22-year-old actor from Jharkhand, was travelling from Ranchi to Kolkata with her husband Prakash Kumar and their two-year-old daughter when she was murdered, police said.

Mr Kumar, who was driving the car, had stopped on National Highway-16 in Howrah district early morning to relieve himself when three men attacked him to rob him of his belongings. As Ms Kumari protested the robbery attempt, the robbers fired at her and escaped, police said.

Then the husband drove about 3 km and took her to a hospital with the help of locals. She was declared brought dead at the hospital.

Following the incident, the victim's family filed a complaint against Mr Kumar, his former wife and his brothers, alleging he used to harass and threaten her.

The police questioned Mr Kumar and seized his car for forensic examination.