6 Students Hospitalised After Lightning Near Jharkhand School: Police

Jharkhand: Out of six, two students fell unconscious after the strike. (Representational)

At least six students were injured following a lightning strike near a government school in Jharkhand's Bokaro district on Saturday, an official said.

The incident took place near Bandhdih Middle School in Jaridih block of the district around 12.24 pm when classes were going on, the official said.

“There were 250 students in the school when the lightning struck near the school boundary. At least 50 students complained of complications following the incident. Six students, who were a little serious, were admitted to hospitals,” Jaridih block development officer (BDO) Ujwal Kumar Soren told PTI.

Out of six, two students fell unconscious after the strike. They were referred to Bokaro General Hospital (BGH), he said.

The BDO said that the students who complained of complications were checked up at a referral hospital here. "All the students were discharged except four students are still undergoing treatment at the referral hospital,” Mr Soren said.

He said that the deputy development commissioner (DDC) visited the block to take stock of the situation.

Jaridih police station in-charge Lalan Ravi Das told PTI, “Nobody got serious injury from the incident. Two students were referred to BGH for better treatment.”