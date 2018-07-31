Girl Allegedly Kidnapped By 5 Men In UP, Gang-Raped For 14 Days

The girl said that she screamed but they stuffed her mouth with a handkerchief.

A girl was allegedly kidnapped by five men from near her village in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, taken to various cities and gang-raped for 14 days.



The girl alleged that the men, all strangers, came on two motorcycles and grabbed her when she had gone to use the toilet near her home.



"I was going to the toilet near my home when the men came on their bikes. I screamed but they stuffed handkerchief in my mouth and took me away on one of the bikes," she said.



"They then took to me to Gwalior, Bihar, Gurugram and Faridabad in a car and raped me. After 14 days, they left me in Mau near my hometown," she said.



A search has been launched for the accused, who are on the run. "A case has been registered. We will now take an action accordingly," said Sangram Singh, a police officer.



The incident comes days after a woman was allegedly gang-raped by five people and burnt alive in her house in Uttar Pradesh's Gunnaur area. An audit report tabled in the Uttar Pradesh assembly in August shows that between 2010 and 2015, 59 per cent of rape survivors in the state were below 18 years of age.



(With Inputs From ANI)