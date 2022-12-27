Theft At Lawyer's Home In Delhi's Posh 'King's Court'; Watches Stolen

Jewellery, cash, costly watches were among the items stolen from a Supreme Court lawyer's home situated in one of the costliest real estate areas in Delhi.

The lawyer's flat is located in CR Park's King's Court, a tony locality where flats sell over Rs 23 crore. The burglary took place while the lawyer was away with family in Thailand.

The thieves, who number between 3-4, scaled the walls to enter the society's compound, shows surveillance footage. The police have registered a case and the investigation is underway.

The theft took place somewhere between December 23-26.

A few people have been arrested for questioning, said the police.

"The complaint in the incident was filed by the lawyer's uncle, Harjeet Singh. In the complaint he said that the home caretaker, Pradip, upon entering the apartment found that items were scattered around," said senior police officer Chandan Choudhary.